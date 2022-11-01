Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cougars clinched a berth in the playoffs on Friday night with a 54-7 victory over Lubbock High.

Cooper made it look easy at Shotwell Stadium.

They scored 30 points in the first quarter, and rolled to the victory.

The playoffs seem to be a birthright for the Cougars.

This is their 16th straight appearance in the postseason, and the 28th in the last thirty-one seasons.

It’s still a big deal, though.

Roan said, “It’s not the easiest thing to do. We are extremely proud of the things that this program has done and being able to continue that streak and get in the playoffs, but also put into perspective that a lot of teams aren’t in the same situation. So, we aren’t taking it for granted. It’s a celebration and enjoying the opportunity that our seniors are going to have for another game, an eleventh game and the work that they’ve put in being rewarded. That’s what I’m proud of is the work that they’ve put in and all of that is for earning and eleventh. They’ve done that, and so I’m still proud of my guys and the opportunity that they have this week.”

The Cougars still have a shot at a share of the district title.

They take on the Wylie Bulldogs in the Southtown Showdown on Friday night.

Cooper shares the title with a win. Wylie wins it outright with a victory.