Cooper is in a must win situation in final week of regular season

The Cooper Cougars are facing a must-win game to get into the playoffs.

The Cougars struggled in their game against Azle on Friday night and ended up losing 52-24.

That leaves the Cougars in a win or go home position.

If Cooper can beat Crowley, they will extend their school record playoff streak to 15 straight seasons.

If not, they are going to need some help.

Roan said, “We have to have a heightned sense of focus. Bottom line is, we’ve still got everything in front of us is in our control. Regardless of what’s go on in the season, we control what we can control, and we can control our opportunity to get into the playoffs. We don’t have to rely on other people doing this or doing that or the other thing. It’s up to us. That’s a good thing. We don’t have to be outsiders looking in hoping this happens or hoping that happens. We can go make it happen. So, intent in practice and purpose in practice has got to heighten. I think that I expect and have been able to see and pleased to see is our ability to respond after a loss throughout the season. We are looking to bounce back.”

The Cougars and Crowley meet at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night. Cooper is 3-3 in district play. Crowley is 2-4.

If Cooper doesn’t win, we could be looking at a three-way tie, and the playoff spot will be settled by positive points.