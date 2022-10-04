The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play.

It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls.

They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either.

Preseason district favorite Wichita Falls Rider is the opening opponent.

There’s no need to tip-toe into the new league.

They are forced to jump in head first.

Aaron Roan said, “Absolutely! It’s a great opportunity to start district play. It’s going to be a great challenge. It’s going to be a tough challenge. Rider is a very good football team. You’re going to have to play them at some point, so you might as well start it off it. Rightfully so, they are a tradition rich program. They’ve played into the playoffs very deep for the last several years. Obviously, they are going to be the front runner in our district, so we are going to work to prepare ourselves for the challenge and go out and put ourself in good position to have success.”

Cooper and Rider meet in Wichita Falls on Friday night.

The Raiders are 3-2 with back to back loses to close non-district play.

The Cougars are 2-3 with two wins in the last three games.