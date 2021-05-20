Cooper is just happy to be able to hold spring football practice this year

The Cooper Cougars put the final touches on spring practice on Thursday with the Red/Blue scrimmage at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cougars are working to replace a record-setting running back and quarterback and trying to sure up the lines.

Head coach Aaron Roan says they got in some good work, but most of all, Roan is happy they got to hold spring practice, at all.

Roan said, “Our seniors that are graduating this year, they misssed out on this opportunity. It was out of their control, but just the opportunity to get it in and get it done during the course of the last year has been nuts, and it’s been crazy. We are excited that we were able to get it in. Here we are getting through all of our sports this year and getting through spring football. It’s a blessing. We are extremely blessed, and we’ve been able to get better along the way.”

The Cougars get the 2021 season started at Shotwell Stadium on August 27th against Keller.