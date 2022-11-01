Head coach Aaron Roan and his Cooper Cougars are 3-1 in district play after beating Lubbock High on Friday night, 54-7.

Now, they are getting ready to take on the Wylie Bulldogs in the fourth Southtown Showdown.

The Cougars are undefeated against the Wylie in the three meetings, and they’ve outscored the Bulldogs 108-24 in those games.

This time around the showdown is a district game and a district title is on the line.

Roan says the fact its a district game is going to amp up this young rivalry.

Roan said, “When we Abilene High, and now when we play Wylie, it’s a very unique atmosphere to our program. I think there aren’t a lot of people in the state of Texas that get an opportunity to play in a game like that. We get the opportunity to play in two, and we’ve had that for the last few years. With this one being a district game, there’s just more emphasis put on it, but it’s no different than any other week in the preparation. It’s the next opportunity that we have to go out and be a better football team, to go out and show that we’ve improved, that we’ve continued to progress. When the thing gets kicked off, it’s a football game. It’s about effort. It’s about execution. It’s about doing your job.”

Cooper is 3-1 in district with three straight wins.

Wylie is 4-0 in district with four straight wins.

Both teams are ranked.

The 4th Southtown Showdown is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.