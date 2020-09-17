Cooper is working toward the 2020 opener

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan and his team take the field this year with extremely high expectations.

Most of the starters are returning from a successful 2019 team.

Even with a lot of returners, the first week, or so, is a time to put in the offense and get the players used to hitting each other.

Roan says he likes what he’s seen from his guys since they got back on the field.

Roan said, “I thought it went good, I was pleased with the energy we’ve had so far. We’ve got to get better, we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got of room for improvement which is good but I’ve been pleased with the energy level and effort that our kids are putting out. They’re excited to get back out here and getting into it. We’ve been working through installation and those sorts of things last week and still getting into this week just focusing on us and trying to get each other better. It’s been a joy to get back out on the field, bounce around, put shoulder pads on, and really get into the swing of things.”

Cooper’s scrimmage this week is in San Angelo on Friday night.

They Cougars are on the road against Odessa Permian next Thursday night at 7 p.m.