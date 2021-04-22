Cooper Lady Cougars’ success is driven by “the culture”

The Cooper Lady Cougars are playoff bound for the fourth time in the last six years that the playoffs were played.

Head coach Stacey Herring’s team is rolling right along right now with wins in three of their last four games and a playoff berth in hand.

Prior to Herring’s arrival in 2015 at Cooper, the Lady Cougars program was struggling.

Now, the postseason is expected, and they expect to win.

Jennika Willis said, “Honestly, it’s the culture and the feeling that’s in the air when we come out to practice. Everybody comes to practice with the mentality to work and win. I think that’s the difference between us and other groups. We all have the same mindset.”

Summer Simmons said, “I think we have a really good chemistry for a team. We all connect really well, and we feed off each other building momentum, really easily.”

Angelic Gonzalez, “Knowing that we’ve known each other since we were little, and now we are all in high school. We can trust each other. We depend on each other, and it’s just like a sisterhood.”

The Lady Cougars are in second place in District 4-5A right now and play third place Wylie on Friday.

A win guarantees the second seed in the playoffs. A loss drops them to the fourth seed.

Cooper and Wylie meet at Cooper at 6:30 p.m.