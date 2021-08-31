Cooper looks forward to 61st Crosstown Showdown

Cooper started their opener with the Keller Indians by falling behind 22-0 by the end of the first quarter, and the Cougars ended up losing 39-0.

It’s the first time they have been shut out since 2015.

Now, head coach Aaron Roan’s team has to rebound and get ready for the Abilene High Eagles.

This is a game that the fans and the players look forward to every year, but in the end, it’s a non-district game, and the Cougars need to use it to get better.

Roan said, “It’s a game that a lot of people in the state of Texas don’t get to be a part of something like this. You’ve got that stadium over at Shotwell packed. You’ve got a lot of community support. It’s a very interesting environment to play in. It doesn’t have district implications like has in the past, but what is for us is an opportunity to prepare in that atmosphere and that arena in postseason play. That’s one thing that we look at going into it. There’s bragging rights on it and you want to be able to represent your school and have them say that they were able to win that football game, as they are too. That’s what’s fun and competitive about it.”

Cooper and Abilene High meet at Shotwell Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Cooper leads the overall series, 35-24-1.