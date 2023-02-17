ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars finished the season in second place in District 4-5A, so there playoff run starts on Tuesday.

The Cougars are back in the postseason for the third year in a row, and they ended the season with a strong performance against Abilene High.

Cooper lost several close games, and they won a lot of close games.

It was stressful, but it was rewarding.

Head coach Bryan Conover said, “We’re proud of our guys it’s been an exciting year. We’ve gone through a lot played a lot of close games it’s been a little bit more stressful then I’d like it to be, but it’s been enjoyable.”

He added, “You know they’re great kids to coach, they’re going to turn out to be fine young man we hope. We want to keep it going for as long as we can and be around them for as long as we can.”

Cooper opens the playoffs on Tuesday night in Lamesa.

They take on Amarillo Palo Duro, and that game is set to tip at 6 p.m.