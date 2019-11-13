Cooper looks to bounce back

The Cooper Cougars are preparing to host their bi-district championship game on Friday night.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is trying to rebound after their first loss of the season to Amarillo High last week.

Because it’s their first loss, you might think the Cougars would have a hard time bouncing back.

Coach Roan says he’s confident his guys put that game behind them and are focused on this week’s playoff game.

Roan said, “You have a lot of opportunities to learn from a loss. I would much rather learn with that loss being last week and not being this week. I think our team understands that. It was not the outcome that we wanted, but we still have an opportunity to play a bi-district football game. We’ve got to make sure that we are getting prepared and ready to go. We don’t time to lull over it or sulk over it, and we are not going to. We’ve got to get ready to go play and correct the things that we need to correct from last week and moving forward and taking advantage of this opportunity.”

The Cougars host El Paso Del Valle for the bi-district title on Friday night.

Cooper is making it’s 25th appearance in the playoffs in the last 28 years, and the Cougars are undefeated against El Paso schools.

That game is at Shotwell Stadium and starts at 7 p.m.