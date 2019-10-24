Cooper looks to Davis for defensive leadership

The Cooper Cougars have two games standing in their way of a perfect regular season and the district title.

They bring in Lubbock High to Shotwell Friday and look to capitalize at home with a victory before getting to rest on their open week after.

The Cougars will look to Dylon Davis to shut down the passing game.

Davis has been unconscious this season breaking the Cooper season interception record with 10 while also earning some rushing touchdowns on offense.

Dylon Davis said, “We are really happy with the way we are playing. We are executing our game plans and how the game plans are working. If coach tells you to do something, you know my coaches are never going to lead my wrong, so just doing what they say is putting me in position to make plays, and I make them. Being coachable is a trait that you have to have to succeed because if you’re not coachable, you are never going to get any better.”

Cooper kicks off against Lubbock High at 7:30 tomorrow and looks to improve to 5-0 in district.