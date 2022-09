The Cooper Cougars traveled to Odessa for their final non-district game against the undefeated Permian Panthers.

It was a cat fight throughout the entire first half as the Cougars held with the Panthers with a halftime score of 28-21.

The second half got away from Cooper’s defense as Permian’s extremely good offense began to find several openings in the endzone.

The Cougars fall, 56-28.

Up next: Cooper’s open date gives them two weeks off to prepare for W.F. Rider.