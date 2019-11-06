Cooper made strides during open week

The Cooper Cougars are undefeated heading into the final week of the 2019 season, and they are getting ready to play for the district championship on Friday.

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is coming off it’s open date.

It was a time to focus on themselves, and the coach says they got in some good work.

Roan said, “I feel like we did. We wanted to get a lot of good on good and speed on speed quality reps. I felt like we were able to do that. We got some really good work in. We fine tuned some things that we needed to continue to work on. I think we came out of our open week in a really good place. We needed to continue to work on things that we need to continue to get better at. We had an opportunity to go back to some fundamentals that we needed to fix and correct. It hit well for us this year, so we can get those things fixed as we get into this week against Amarillo High.”

You play for championships when you play sports.

The Cougars take on Amarillo for the district championship on Friday night.

The Sandies won last year’s game 58-27.

Cooper would like a little revenge this year.