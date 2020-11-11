Cooper made the best of Covid-19 postponement

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars were supposed to play Fort Worth Brewer last week, but Covid-19 cases on the Cooper Football team forced a postponement.

The entire program wasn’t shutdown, so the Cougars were able to get in some work even though they didn’t play a game.

It wasn’t an ideal situation, but Coach Roan says his players and the coaches made the best of a bad situation.

Roan said, “We were able to get some stuff in. It was at a limited capacity, but we were able to get out and get some reps in with what we were able to do. We had a chance to get better. I thought our kids handled that really well. We had a good work out yesterday, and we are ready to move forward. We focused on some group setting and smaller settings with what we needed to do to focus on what we needed to do to get better and moved forward with that.”

The Cougars are back in action on Friday night in Fort Worth against the Saginaw Rough Riders.

This is game number one all-time between the two schools.