Cooper must beat Crowley to go to the playoffs

The Cooper Cougars finish up the regular season on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium, and they have to beat Crowley for the season to continue in the playoffs next week.

The Cougars are 3-3 in district play, and Crowley is 2-4 in District 3-5A Division I.

For all practical purposes, the playoffs start a week early for Aaron Roan’s team, and the players say they noticed an increased urgency this week.

Jett Villareal said, “Oh yeah, no doubt. Each thing we do matters. We know that. The playoffs started a week earlier than we like for us, so we are really taking that in and understanding for us seniors, it could either be our last week, or another chance at a Monday or a Tuesday or a Wednesday.”

Jacob Deax said, “It’s more fun in the way that there is something riding on it. There’s no holding back, so everybody is making sure they got it because if you mess up there’s nothing else to come back to. The intensity has definitely picked up.”

Cooper takes on Crowley Friday night for a playoff berth.

They meet at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.