Cooper offense revs up after slow start in Week 8

The Cooper Cougars offense had a hard time getting things headed in the right direction in the first half, but they took off in the second half and put Caprock away.

The Cougars put 31 points on the board in the final two quarterback to pull away for a 51-27 victory.

Head coach Aaron Roan was pleased with the offenses second half.

Roan said, “It’s kind of weird, I was thinking there was about 20 minutes that our offense wasn’t on the field. The defense was on the field. Our defense got a pick score. Defense is right back on the field. The situation comes that was pick score, and the defense was back on the field, again. There was a long time and that slows you down, but I thought when they got on the field, they responded well and came out charged in the second half and were able to move the football and get the ball in the end zone, so I was real pleased with that.”

The Cougars are back at home this week to take on Lubbock High.

The Westerners are 1-6 this year with no wins in district play.

Cooper is just two wins from the schools first perfect regular season since 1979.