ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Cooper Head coach Aaron Roan and his Cougars survived a high-scoring battle with San Angelo Central for win number one of the year.

The Cougars offense led the way after struggling the first two weeks. Cooper scored 53 points.

Daniel Bray found the end zone seven times, and he broke the school record by 60 yards with a total of 366 yards.

It was an impressive showing for the entire offense.

The new quarterbacks, the young offensive line, and Bray.

It’s the kind of night that help get things straightened out.

Roan said, “I think collectively we got a a lot better on that side of the football, particularly with our guys up front. Credit to our coaching staff. I think our offensive staff had a good plan together. I think our kids really worked hard last week to go execute at a high level. We saw when we execute we have success. It’s that consistency, and that’s one thing that was good to see. We were much more consistent play in and play out. That was really good to see. Scoring lots of points in a lot of fun.”

Cooper looks to make it two wins in a row on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The winless Lubbock Coronado Mustangs come to town.

The Mustangs were shut out by Wichita Falls Rider last week.

This week, they kick at 7 p.m.