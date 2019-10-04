Cooper offensive line plowing the road for the Cougars

Last week Monterey came to Abilene where Cooper put on a show winning 70-49. This week they turn around and go to Lubbock to face Coronado for their second district game. The Cougars look to go 6-0 and 2-0 in league play Friday. Cooper has shown talent in their run game with Noah Garcia, but the unsung heroes are the offensive linemen who have paved the way this season.

Gage McVey said, “We’re a big group of seniors that have grown up together and always played together. We’ve meshed really well and I think that’s a big part of it. It’s us five alone most of the time and if we’re not bonding and know what we’re doing together and we can’t work together, it’s never gonna work.”

Devon Cosby said, “It’s awesome, just to know they depend on us and we gotta keep working for them. Just our bond and communication with each other. We gotta stick together and work as a pack not alone. We gotta be a team. teamwork makes the dream work.”

Cooper continues district play in Lubbock against Coronado on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Lowery Field.