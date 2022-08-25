Cooper opened the 2022 season at Shotwell Stadium with a loss to the Keller Indians.

Keller takes it by the final of 34-16.

Cooper scored the first points of the season on a 32 yard field goal by Kamun Mrisho in the first quarter.

Keller came back with a touchdown drive to take the lead 7 to nothing, but Cooper scored the next 13 points. Daniel Bray put the Cougars on top with a 16 yard touchdown run. That was followed on the Cougars next drive by a 34 yard touchdown pass by Chris Warren to Deandre Raulston.

Keller cut the lead to two late in the first half, but Cooper led it, 16 to 14 at the half.

Keller defense held Cooper scoreless in the second half, and Ryan Ventura turned the tide with two big special teams plays.

Ventura picked up a punt that hadn’t been downed in the 3rd quarter and returned it for a touchdown, and then in the 4th quarter, he scored on a fake punt.

The Keller defense sealed the deal with a fumble recovery with less than a minute to go in the game to make it 34-16.

Cooper falls to 0-1 on the season, and they take on Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown next week at Shotwell Stadium.