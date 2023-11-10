EL PASO, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars started slow on Friday night out in El Paso to beat the Chapin Huskies, 42-27.

Cooper took the lead in the first quarter with 94-yard touchdown drive. Every yard of the drive came on the feet of Daniel Bray.

Chapin scored the next 10 points of the game and led 10-7 at the half.

Cooper took control of the game in the third quarter with 21 straight points. Austin Cummins found Jayden Carillo for a touchdown to open the half. Cooper recovered a pooch kick and Bray added another touchdown, and Cummins finished the run with a touchdown run.

The Cougars and Huskies swapped scores after that, and Cooper held Chapin at arms distance the rest of the game.

Bray finished the day with three touchdowns.

Cooper remains undefeated against El Paso schools with the victory.

The Cougars take on Colleyville Heritage in the Area round of the playoffs next week.