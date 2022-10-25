The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance.

The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the last four seasons.

As a defensive guy, Roan likes seeing a big goose egg on the board.

Roan said, “Anytime you have a zero on the scoreboard, it’s pretty big. The offenses in this day and age, it’s not easy to do. I was proud of our defensive effort. I thought our defensive staff did a good job of preparing, and our kids did a good job of executing that. There were some things that gave them some stuff, but they got some good, timely stops, responded after turnover to get stops. That’s the thing that we are real pleased with a team defense, being unselfish, doing your job and then being a great teammate and flying to the football. I thought we were able to do that.”

Cooper comes home for the final time in the 2022 season on Friday night against Lubbock High.

The Cougars are 2-1 in district play.

Lubbock High is 0-3, and they’ve been outscored 177-19 in district play.