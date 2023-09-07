ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are back on the road this week, and they continue to search for their first win of the season.

The offense is having trouble finding the end zone and the defense is just a half step slow on a handful of plays.

Those are the things that lead to an 0-2 record, but the Coogs are not worried.

Head coach Aaron Roan says to trust the process and the players believe in that phrase.

Clayton Gift said, “I think that he has a whole lot more experience than any of us do, so he knows what we need to do to keep on getting better.”

Aaron Roan said, “Patience and consistency. It’s not a panic mode. When we do what we are supposed to do, it works. We had some good things in the run game last week. There were a couple that were really close to popping for big gains. You got to build on that.”

Gift added, “I feel like we can be pretty good. We have a lot of talent. We need to fix mental errors and everything like that.”

Roan added, “When you see that what we do works, and the schemes that we have have been proven to work, year in and year out. We’ve just got to do it better.”

Cooper takes on San Angelo Central Down in San Angelo this Friday at 7 p.m.