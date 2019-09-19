Cooper plays southtown showdown, AHS goes on the road for first time

A week removed from the crosstown showdown, the Cooper Cougars are faced with another city foe in the Wylie Bulldogs Friday at 7:30 in Shotwell.

The two squads meet with different stories in their starts to the season.

Cooper will try to make it an impressive 4-0 start on the campaign and build momentum as they near district play, while they also try to avoid being the Bulldog’s first victim in the 2019 season.

The Cougars feel confident heading into their fourth game of the year.

Jayden Harms said, “I think we’re pretty happy with the way we’re playing right now, there’s obviously a lot of stuff we can get better at, but I think we’re going in the right direction. We got a good team chemistry, we trust each other a lot and we flow really great together.”

Colton Grimes said, “It’s always fun to play someone who’s right down the road from you. Knowing most of the people that play on that team. But you can’t just look at it as team that just plays down the road. You have to look at it as if it’s a really good team that wants to win and is going to try their hardest to win.”

Meanwhile, the Abilene High Eagles are challenged with their first road game of the season when they face The Midland High Bulldogs.

AHS was unable to find a win against Tascosa, Midland Lee and Cooper in their three game home stand to start the year, so they will seek their first victory this season not at Shotwell but rather Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

Matthew Ezzell said, “I think it will be fun finally going on the road. It will be a good change of scenery and we’re just ready to get after it.”

Dylan Wright said, “Any win is big. We’re still looking for our first win, but we’re getting better every week. We had a tough loss against Cooper but we learned a lot of things from it and we’re looking to come back and get a good win.”

AHS looks for its 50th win against Midland High Friday as they take a 49-22 record against the Bulldogs into Grande. Kickoff is at 7:30.