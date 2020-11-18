Cooper post another dominant victory in district play

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars jumped on the Saginaw Rough Riders early and often in the first half to build another big lead.

Noah Garcia rushed for three touchdowns and 236 yards.

The Cougars entered the game off another Covid-19 postponement, but you would’ve never guessed by the way Cooper played.

Coach Roan says he was really happpy with the way his guys came out firing on Friday night.

Roan said, “I thought we played well collectively as a team. You know, twenty-two, that back that they had, popped one early, and we talked defensively about limiting him. He’s a good football player. They got one early, right off the bat, but what was good to see was the response that we had with our team. The offense went and answered it immediately. There was no sort of panic, or anything like that. (We) stayed composed and executed to be able to win a football game.”

The Cougars are back at home this week.

They take on Azle on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Hornets are the only other undefeated team in district play.