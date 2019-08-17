Cooper practices for annual “Back the Red and Blue” event

The Cooper Cougars have completed their first week of camp preparing for the new season.

Saturday morning, the Cougars had their annual Back the Red and Blue practice in which first responders showed up to support of the Cougars.

Sergeant Tim Keawmanee said, “I think it’s definitely a great opportunity to get connected to the youth because that’s where it is most important because, if we get involved with them early on, we are most likely able to drive them in the right direction and give them some type of guidance moving forward. I think they’re more appreciative that we’re not just someone in uniform. We’re just like them, their dads, their moms, their friends and such so it doesn’t put such a bad stigma on PD as what they’ve seen maybe through social media. It just shows a human side to us being out here.”