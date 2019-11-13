Cooper prepared for home playoff matchup

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready for their 13th straight appearance in the playoffs.

As a matter of fact, it’s the Cougars 24th appearance in the playoffs in the last 27 years.

This year, the Cougars are set to host El Paso Del Valle for the bi-district championship.

They earned that right by finishing second in district, and Cooper head coach Aaron Roan says it’s a big advantage.

Roan said, “What we are trying to get out of having a home game is our normal routine, our normal week, those types of things. Friday is just like a home game that we’ve had through out our regular season. The routine is not foreign and is what we are used to. It’s always fun playing in Shotwell Stadium. There’s not doubt about it. It’s great to have another opportunity for our seniors to go out and play another game at their home stadium. We are looking forward to going out there and performing. Come out and be loud and be supportive, and we look forward to a good football game.”

The Cougars are undefeated against El Paso schools in their history, and they plan to continue that domination Friday night.

The Cougars and the Conquistadores meet at Shotwell Stadium. They kick off at 7 p.m.