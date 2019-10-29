Cooper puts on clinic in victory over Lubbock High

The Cooper Cougars put on an offensive and defensive clinic on Friday night against the Lubbock High Westerners.

The offense racked up 420 yards and 49 points.

That group was led by Noah Garcia’s 189 yards and five touchdowns on six carries and Aidan Thompson’s 207 yards and two touchdown passes through the air.

The defense was just as stingy, and continued to force turnovers with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The 49-14 victory was the perfect way to head into the Cougars open date.

Roan said, “I thought we did a good job of continuing to execute at a high level and focus on what we do. That’s what we wanted to do going into the game, and be a better us. We had a chance to show that we are a better football team than we were the week before, and that we’ve gotten better in a week’s time. I was pleased to see that. We fed off each other. I thought the defense did a good job getting turnovers. The offense putting points on the board. I was pleased with the way they were able to move the football really effectively. That was good to see.”

Cooper doesn’t play this week, but they face Amarillo High in the season finale.

If the Sandies beat Lubbock this week, the Cougars and the Sandies play for the outright district title on November 8th.