Cooper races out of the gates for first time in 2021

Head coach Aaron Roan struggled all season coming out of the gates with just seven points in the first quarter.

It seems as though that is in the past. The Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

They scored three touchdowns on their first five offensive plays and rolled to a 56-35 victory over Granbury.

Roan was really happy to see his guys come out and get some things done early.

Roan said, “That was really good to see our football team start the way they did. That’s something that we had struggled with going up into last week, and we’ve been really emphasizing that. What was really good to see was the carry over from practice into the game setting. Probably didn’t script it to score on the first play, but we will take it and get momentum early, and the defense came out ready to play and got the ball back and scored on some real short fields. That was one thing that really help propel us and get momentum early in the football game. It’s a team game, working together, and we were able to that, especially early on. I thought it was really good to see.”

The Cougars are off this week.

Not really off so much as they don’t have a game this week.

Cooper gets back to action on October 7th against Fort Worth Arlington Heights.