ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are back in the winner’s circle for just the second time this season, and the first time in district play thanks to a 28-21 victory over Amarillo Palo Duro.

Cooper took their first two drives the length of the field to post a two touchdown lead.

The running game was led by Daniel Bray with 99 yards, and the team combined for 167 yards on the ground.

Cooper was able to run the ball, and that led to an important district victory on the road.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “I think we ran the football well. I think we were pretty balanced. I think were able to pitch and catch and do some stuff with that, as well. I think when we can work and establish our run game it opens things up for us in other areas. I think that’s one thing that we want to work on each and every week because we were able to establish our run game. I’ve been pleased with the guys continuing to work up front, and I was pleased with the complementary football we were able to play starting with our run game.”

The Cougars are at home on Friday night.

They host the Plainview Bulldogs, who scared Wylie in the first week of district play.

They play at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.