Cooper ready for the start of District 3-5A Division I play

The Cooper Cougars got things rolling in the third Southtown Showdown against Wylie in the second half and hung on for a 30-24 victory.

Their attention turns to district football games, now.

Cooper rolled through District 3-5A Division I in 2020 by an average score of 56-18, and they are favored to win the title again this year.

Head coach Aaron Roan is looking forward to starting the road to the playoffs.

Roan said, “We can continue to get better. We haven’t played our best football yet. That’s a good thing. I would be nervous if we had already peaked at this point. The first three weeks of the season, even the scrimmage, so the first four is about the learning experience, gaining experience and taking lessons that we’ve learned each week and being able to apply them once we get to district. We’ve got to make sure we store those in our memory bank and be able to revert back to the success or the coaching points when we didn’t, so that we can continue to move forward and progress and continue to put ourselves in the situation. I think last week showed that we are going to continue to fight. We are going to continue to play physical and hard football and continue to do what we have to do to have success.”

Justin Northwest is first in district play.

The Texans are 1-2 on the season. Cooper is 2-1.

That game is in Justin at 7 p.m.