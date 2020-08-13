Cooper releases new 2020 football schedule

With the suspension of fall sports made by the Southland Conference today, ACU is left stranded for a plan financially as well as trying to put together a non-conference football schedule. This decision obviously brings in a lot of frustration for the ACU campus.

ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert said, "I think all of us are disapointed, everybody wanted to play. We want that experience for our student athletes, we want that experience for our community at large and so to look at the realities that we're facing and to have to make a decision to postpone all fall sports or at least conference competition until the spring is disapointing. That's something we would have avoided if we could have, but it just didn't seem that there was a way to get around it."