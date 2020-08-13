Cooper releases new 2020 football schedule

Cooper released their new 2020 football schedule on Thursday.
The Cougars replaced Keller on their original schedule with Odessa Permian in Week 1.
The UIL postponed the season for Class 6A and 5A schools because of Covid-19.
Thursday, September 17 SA Central (Scrimmage) San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo TBD
Thursday, September 24 Odessa Permian Ratliff Stadium, Odessa 7:00
Friday, October A’High (Visitors) Shotwell Stadium 7:00
Friday, October 9 Wylie Shotwell Stadium 7:00
Friday, October 16 *Justin Northwest Shotwell Stadium 7:00
Friday, October 23 *Granbury Pirate Stadium, Granbury 7:00
Thursday, October 29 *Arlington Heights Farrington Field, Ft. Worth 7:00
Friday, November 6 *Brewer Shotwell Stadium 7:00
Friday, November 13 *Saginaw Rough Rider Stadium, Saginaw 7:00
Friday, November 20 *Azle Shotwell Stadium 7:00
Friday, November 27 *Crowley Eagle Stadium, Crowley 7:00
Friday, December 5 OPEN