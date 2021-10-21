Cooper rolls over Saginaw to improve to 3-2 in district play

The Cooper Cougars took on Saginaw on Friday night without starting quarterback Chris Warren in uniform, but it all work out, Cooper went on to beat the Rough Riders, 44-13, for their third district win.

Keegan Anderson and Cullen McMillan each took their turn at quarterback, and the offense moved the ball up and down the field all night.

Anderson threw a pair of touchdowns passes in the first half. The first was to D’Andre Ralston, and the second was to Caleb Kasongo.

Jeremiah Riley carried the load for Cooper in the game. He topped the 250 yard mark and he scored a pair of touchdowns. Mykei Flye had a good night with a pair of touchdowns himself.

Cooper improves to 3-2 in district play and 5-3 overall with the victory.

The Cougars face Azle next week in the metroplex in their next to last game of the regular season.