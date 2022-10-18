Head coach Aaron Roan Cougars were dominant from start to finish against the Palo Duro Dons.

The offense rolled up over 400 total yards and got it started early in the game.

Cooper found the end zone just 1:34 into the game, and they never let up.

Chris Warren threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

The running game was even better with 225 yards on the ground with Daniel Bray leading the way.

Roan said, “That’s one thing that we are continuing to work, and I thought our guys improved in a week’s time tremendously. We were able to run the ball more efficiently than we have been in previously. That’s another thing that we need to build on. The kids are working. I think they are getting more comfortable with each other. The offensive line is getting more comfortable with each other. We should be at this point in the season. We are real pleased with the way that we were able to be more balanced running and passing the football and taking what the defense is giving us and taking advantage of it and doing it consistently.”

Cooper goes back on the road for the fourth time in the last five games.

They take on Plainview up north on Friday night.

Both teams are 1-1 in district play.