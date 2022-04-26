The Cooper Cougars continue to work during spring football practice this week.

The Cougars are coming off a 4th place finish in their district.

Most of the skill positions on offense are filled with returners, but the defensive and offensive lines need some players to step up.

It’s a big job, but head coach Aaron Roan says they will find the right players for those positions.

Roan said, “I think we’ve got some experience back in JoJo Guevera, Noel Herrera, and Johnathan Risinger. Some lettermen that were role players last year, more than anything. That role is going to enhance, and we’ve got some young guys that get the opportunity to show us what they can do. That’s what’s fun about spring. I think the pieces are here. We’ve just got to get it spoken. We graduated a lot on the defensive line, as well. I’ve got a little bit of experience in Zakyree(Sims) coming back. It’s going to be a lot of brand new faces in that area. I think some of the pieces are here. It’s just gaining experience and working and executing during the spring.”

The Cougars return five starters on both sides of the ball for 2022.

Cooper joins Wylie in Class 5A Division II for the next two seasons.