Cooper seniors leadership leads to improvement in 2019

The Cooper Cougars are making their ninth appearance in this round this century.

Twelve months ago this week, the Cougars were putting up their stuff after losing in the Area round.

The seniors were making plans to do better this year, and they have.

Head coach Aaron Roan says the seniors and the team used that time to get better, and here they are one round deeper with a shot to advance to the regional semifinals.

Aaron Roan said, “We’ve got a great senior class that’s put in a lot of work from the moment they got here. I think they’ve done a really good job of learning from experiences that they’ve had in varsity competition. Learning from senior classes before them and taking in those things and soaking it up and working to do things a little bit differently, and taking ownership in what they do. I’m extremely pleased with those guys and the senior class that we have. They’ve come a long way from the first day they were on our campus to where they are now, and it’s fun to watch them grow.”

Those seniors try to do something no Cooper team has done since 2000, and that’s make it past the third round of the playoffs.

Cooper is 0-9 in the third round since the 2000 season.

Their game with Denton Ryan starts at 3 on Friday in Denton.