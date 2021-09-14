Cooper shows growth in victory in Southtown Showdown

Cooper trailed the Wylie Bulldogs three different times in Friday’s Southtown Showdown, but they rallied with 20 straight points.

Friday’s game was the third straight that the Cougars started slowly, but they rebounded for the second game in a row.

Head coach Aaron Roan says he would rather his team start the games like they are finishing, but he is happy that they were able to come away from Sandifer Stadium with the victory.

Roan said, “Anytime you win a football game, that’s the objective, and we were able to go out and do that. We didn’t start very fast and we got in a hole, but I was real pleased with how we responded in the third quarter, specifically to take that opening drive 92 to go score and tie it up and get some momentum going and get some points on the board. I thought was a great growing point for us. I was pleased with the way we kept fighting all game long, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

Cooper leaves Abilene for a game for the first time this season on Friday.

They start district play against Justin Northwest. The Texans are 1-2 this season.