The Cooper Cougars hit the road one last time on their regular season schedule to take on Plainview.

The Cougars beat Plainview, 45-0, for their second straight win in district play.

Cooper dominated the game from start to finish.

Sophomore running back Daniel Bray scored the first two touchdowns of the game for the Cougars and they never looked back.

Cooper is now 2-1 in District 2-5A Div. 2 play.

Cooper hosts Lubbock High next week.