ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars lost their third straight game on Thursday night. Wichita Falls Rider came to Shotwell Stadium and beat the Cougars 42 to 21.

One of the bright spots for the Cougars offense was the play of sophomore receiver Jaden Carrillo.

Carrillo carried the ball one time for 21 yards, and he caught eight passes for 75 yards.

It was his best game, and Aaron Roan is happy to see his progress.

Roan said, “Jaden has grown through the course of the season. He’s much more comfortable understanding what we do and executing what we do. He’s got a lot of upside is extremely talented, and he’s more comfortable with what we do on offense, and it’s starting to show. He’s a possession receiver. He’s one of the guys that you trust to get the ball to him, and he’ll do everything he can do to catch it. I’ve been pleased with way he’s developed this year. There have been a lot of young guys that have really been improving, and he’s one of them.”

The Cougars are headed back on the road this week.

They take on the Palo Duro Dons up in Amarillo on Friday night.

The game kicks it off at 7 p.m.