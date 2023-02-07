District 4-5A Boys Basketball

Cooper 51

L. Coronado 50(F)

The Cooper Cougars moved into sole possession of second place in District 4-5A on Tuesday night. The Cougars overcame a slow start in the first quarter to tie the game at the half, 28-28. The Cougars over came a 4-point deficit in the 4th quarter by scoring the final five points of the game for the 51-50 victory. Cooper is now 7-3 in district play.

L. Cooper 55

Wylie 75(F)

The Wylie boys needed a victory over L. Cooper on Tuesday night to move back into 4th place all by themselves, and Gregg Ruffin’s team got it done. They started the game with an 11-0 run, and never looked back on their way to a 75-55 victory. Wylie improves to 5-6 in district with the win.

District 4-5A Girls Basketball

Cooper 55

L. Coronado 71 (F)

The Cooper Lady Cougars entered the final night of the regular season with a chance to force a play-in game with Lubbock High for the final playoff berth from the district, but Coronado was too much for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Mustangs won the game, 71-55. Cooper finishes 2023 with a

7)L. Cooper 72

Wylie 39 (F)

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs finished a tough 2023 season with a loss to the seventh-ranked Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates. Wylie ends the season with a 2-10 record in district.