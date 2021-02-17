Cooper still waiting for Bi-district opponent

The Cooper Cougars are in a similar situation to most of us.

They are waiting for power, water, and snow melt.

Head coach Bryan Conover’s team finished the season as the district champion for the first time in 25 years.

Now they are waiting for and opponent to play in their bi-district game.

Conover said, “The issue with us is that we don’t know who we are going to play because there is a tie for 4th seed out there. They are going to play tomorrow night. It’s really put a pause on our preparation because we don’t know who we are going to play. We’ve done a little work on both teams to try and get some scouting stuff done and watched some film. I’ve had a lot of free time. It was either Netflix or watch basketball. I’ve done a little bit of both honestly.”

Game film or Netflix is a really tough choice.

Amarillo Palo Duro and Tascosa are scheduled to play tomorrow night.

The winner gets the Cougars in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.