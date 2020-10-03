Cooper takes Crosstown Showdown 30-20 to win in back-to-back years

The Cooper Cougars emerged victorious Friday evening 30-20 over the Abilene High Eagles in the Crosstown Showdown.

This is the first time since 2002 and 2003 the Cougars have defeated the Eagles in back-to-back years.

With the win, Cooper improves to 1-1 on the season and AHS falls to 0-2.

Next week, the Cougars play in the Southtown Showdown against the Wylie Bulldogs who are 2-0 on the season after defeating Lubbock Monterey.

The Eagles will look for their first win of the season when they take on San Angelo Central next week.