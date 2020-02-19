Cooper takes down Wylie 66-54, tying for third in district

The Cooper Boys took care of business on the final regular season game of the year at home, defeating Wylie 66-54.

Cooper and Wylie exchanged blows in the first quarter, with Cooper taking an early 14-10 lead.

In the second quarter, Cooper began to pull away with a 15-6 run and took a 29-16 lead into the half.

Both teams went even at 12 points in the third quarter.

Wylie stormed back in the fourth with 26 points, however, Cooper managed to nearly match the Bulldogs with 25 points of their own.

With the victory, the Cooper Cougars have tied for third place in district play with Wylie, forcing a seeding game on Friday in a rematch with Wylie.