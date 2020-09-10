Cooper tennis coach Trance Rosenquist is the ATFCU Coach of the Week

Trance Rosenquist became the head tennis coach at Cooper in 2007. That means he’s been there for thirteen years. Rosenquist is one of the longest tenured coaches at Cooper and there’s a very good reason he’s stayed at Cooper so long.

Rosenquist said, “When I was growing up, Abilene Cooper was the best of the best when it came to high school tennis. I thought, ‘If I could ever be a tennis coach,’ ‘If that’s some where that I could ever be, that’s where I’d want to be.'”

The kids at Cooper are the big draw for Rosenquist.

Rosenquist added, “I love my kids. They come to practice every day. They work hard. They do everything I ask. These kids that I have here if I asked them to run through that brick wall, right there, they’d do it for me.”

Klayton Ritchie said, “He’s just a big old teddy bear, honestly. He’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve played for, talked to whether it be baseball, football, anything. He’s the best. He sets the best example. He uses everything as a life lesson.”

Rosenquist said, “I’m not training people here that are going to play tennis at any level other than some college tennis and things like that. When they leave here, they are going to be respectful and they are going to be great contributing members of the society.”

And his former players still remember the lessons they were taught while playing for coach Rosenquist and the Cooper Cougars.

Former player Allison Robinett said, “I love coach for a ton of reasons, but the main one is he really shows you what sports integrity was. We knew as a team that, if any of us called a match unfair on purpose or if we slammed our rackets on the ground or anything like that, not only would he pull us out of the match immediately, when we go back to school the next day and started practice, he would make us run until he threw up. He always liked to say.”

Rosenquist added, “I love my job. There’s no where else I’d rather be in the state of Texas than right here at Abilene Cooper High School.”

Trance Rosenquist is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.