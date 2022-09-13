Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars picked up win number one of the season with a thrilling overtime victory over San Angelo Central on Friday night.

The Cougars opened up the game with a strong offensive performance against the Bobcats, and that same offense came up with the game winner in the extra period.

Cooper was close in the first two games of 2022, and Roan says it feels really good to finally get that first win of the season on the board.

Roan said, “Anytime that you win it’s the fruits of your labor that are paying off. I’ve been extremely please with the work our kids have put all year long. They’ve been working hard. They’ve been doing what we’ve asked them to do and put themselves in position to be competitive to win, and the first two weeks it didn’t fall our way. That’s football, but to be able to see the work that they’ve put in pay off, those are dividends of what you put in. So, That’s the reward that you get. They found a way, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about finding a way to go win a football game. That parts exciting. That’s what’s exciting about the kids in our program. They find a way to go win.”

Cooper goes on the road for the first time this season this week, and they play at a weird time.

They face Lubbock Coronado in Lubbock at 4 p.m.