LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars are headed back to the playoffs for the 17th straight season after beating Lubbock High on Thursday night, 61-7.

Daniel Bray scored three touchdowns in the first half on runs of 40, 46, and 48 to help Cooper take the lead.

The defense sealed the deal late in the first half with a interception return for a touchdown and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Cooper led 41-7 at the half and cruised to the 54 point victory.

The Cougars host Wylie next week in the Southtown Showdown.

If Wylie win on Friday against Amarillo Palo Duro, the winner of the fifth showdown claims the second place spot in District 2-5A Division II and will host a playoff game.