Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s team is trying to rebound from a tough loss in the Southtown Showdown to the Wylie Bulldogs.

The playoffs are next for Roan’s team.

This is the 16th year in a row for the Cougars to go to the playoffs, but they haven’t won a postseason game since 2019.

It’s their longest drought since 2007.

Roan said, “I don’t think that you over think it. It comes into fundamentals, blocking, tackling, eliminating big plays, who’s winning the turnover battle, those types of things, if we do those things, we will have a chance to go win. This group has a chance to go win a football game and win a playoff game, so it’s about us executing at a high level, playing with great effort.”

Cooper is headed to El Paso to take on Andress for the bi-district championship on Thursday.

The Cougars and the Eagles kick at 5 p.m.