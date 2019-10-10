Cooper tries to keep same energy moving forward

The Cooper Cougars are looking untouchable this year and making a strong case to go undefeated in the regular season. A week removed from an impressive district road win over Coronado, the Cougars welcome the Palo Duro Dons to Shotwell. The challenge moving forward for Cooper will be keeping the energy they brought against the Mustangs for the rest of the season.

Colton Grimes said, “You gotta play a team like they’re a state championship team and they may have a negative record, but you still have to play to the best of your ability as a team.”

Aidan Thompson said, “Throughout practice when they kept installing it into us and making sure we focus on us, it’s about us, it’s about Cooper football and it’s about the guys you’re playing next to. This motto speaks for itself.”