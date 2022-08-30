The Abilene High Eagles are coming for the Cooper Cougars in Week 2.

It’s Crosstown Showdown time!

It’s the 62nd time for the two teams to collide at Shotwell Stadium.

Cooper leads the series with 36 wins, and they won the last two meetings.

Last year, the Cougars topped the Eagles in the last three meetings, but they are even with five wins each in the last ten years.

It’s a game both schools want to win, but because it’s not a district game, getting better is the primary goal.

Aaron Roan said, “That’s the ultimate goal that we have each week is to be better than we were the week before, so this is a unique atmosphere that we find ourselves in each year during this week. It’s a fun atmosphere. It’s a fun environment. It’s a setting to get us into that playoff atmosphere here in Week 2. That’s one thing that benefits our kids in the program. It’s great for our community in Abilene and our school district. There’s a little more on it. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t, but the end result is for us to be a better football team and use this next week in preparation for us to be competitive when we get into district play.”

Nothing but bragging rights are on the line, and both sides want those bragging rights.

The game kicks at 7 p.m.