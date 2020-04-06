Cooper’s Aaron Roan coaching at home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As people across the world continue to stay at home in an attempt to flatten the curve, Cooper Football Head Coach Aaron Roan is one of the many working under unique circumstances.

Roan said, “You get into the offseason right now, it’s a big evaluation part of our year. That’s something we kind of miss out on and we’ve got workouts we post for our kids to keep them active, we make sure they’re on top of their school work.”

While coaching is certainly difficult from a distance, life at home with the Roans is also a change of pace.

“I’ve got a first grader that’s got his school work that he needs to do, my wife helps him with that,” Roan says. “And then I’ve got a 3 year old that runs around and sees daddy is home and thinks it is a weekend in the offseason where it’s time to play and do things like that. We’re trying to use this as an opportunity to do some teaching and I say ‘we’ very loosely, my wife is the rock behind all of this.”

While he is a football coach, Aaron Roan is also his kids’ coach.

“We have P.E. together, the three of us, I’m the P.E. instructor. I’ve been given that duty by my wife. In the afternoons we take a little break, go outside and do some P.E.,” Roan says.

And while this is a very difficult time in our nation’s history, it’s the family time together that the Roans are cherishing.

Roan said, “I’m extremely appreciative of the ones that we have in our community and throughout our country that are working in the front lines of this stuff. We’re very well-versed in Frozen 2, especially in the evenings. Those types of things like Frozen 2 are frequently requested by my daughter. We eat lunch and dinner together, which is something you don’t get to do a whole lot in this profession, so we’re enjoying that.”