Ask Cooper head coach what he would be doing if he wasn’t a football coach, and he says, “I talked to my wife, and I don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing this.”

Fortunately for the Cooper community, head coach Aaron Roan decided not to really explore what he would be doing if he wasn’t a coach. Roan came to Cooper as an assistant after one year stints in Springtown and Stamford. That was 2006. 16 years later he is still at Cooper and in his fifth season as a head football coach. What made Roan decide to stay in Abilene at Cooper?

Roan added, “It was my third school in three years. I looked around and said I don’t want to bounce around. I want to put my feet down somewhere. The good Lord blessed me when I got into that mindset when I got to Cooper and have been in love with this place since I got here. I wanted to do something so that I can be around sports. Coaching was one of those things that I figured I could be around sports a whole lot.”

And it’s been a fun ride. Mike Spradlin hired Roan as an assistant. Todd Moebes promoted him to defensive coordinator, and Roan took over as head coach for Moebes. Coaching the Cougars is a draw, but the community makes Roan want to go to work.

Roan said, “I’ve been in love with this place since I got here. It’s a small town feel in a big school environment. The kids, the faculty, the staff is very similar to the close knit stuff that I grew up with. It was real comfortable when I got here.”

His love of Cooper High School makes Roan want to make Cooper, the football team, the athletic department and the school a good place to be. His players notice that about him, and they want to help him get it done.

Player said, “He’s up here seven days a week not for his benefit, really. It’s all for us. (He gives) every single ounce of his time.”

Chris Warren said, “Cooper Football is all I know. When I see coach Roan, I really do see Cooper Football and how much he cares about us and this program.”

Player said, “You want to give him everything that he’s given us. He put in all of that time, so you want to put in all of that effort for him.”

And Roan says his players contribute to the excellence of the school and program, and that makes all the difference.

Roan said, “We’re blessed that they bought in to the philosophy of hard work. They work extremely hard. They are going to fight. They’re gritty. That’s what’s fun to coach. They do what we ask them to do, and they are going to work to do the best that they can. That’s all that we can ask for our kids to do as coaches.”

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.